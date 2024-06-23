Unregistered optometrist, accused of manufacturing drugs, arrested in Mpumalanga

Police in Mpumalanga, working in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), have arrested two foreign nationals at White River for contravening the Medicine and Related Substance Act and the Immigration Act. The law enforcement operation was unleashed after information was received about a Nigerian national suspected to be dealing in drugs and also practicing as illegal optometrist in White River.

Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said the the intelligence driven operation was spearheaded by the Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation, the crime intelligence unit, flying squad, the K9 unit, the local criminal record centre of SAPS, and the SA Revenue Services. “A search and seizure warrant was authorised and executed on Friday during a disruptive operation at the place of the suspect. During the search, a firearm, four rounds and magazine were found and seized from the suspect’s car,” said Sekgotodi. A firearm and bullets were seized as part of the operation. Picture: Hawks She said a laboratory used to manufacture spectacles was found in the Nigerian national’s work place.