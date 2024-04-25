Unremorseful hitman sentenced to two life terms in jail

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria High Court sentenced a 29-year-old hitman to two life terms in prison for premeditated murder and attempting to kill another three. Sibusiso Mtshali, from Vosloorus, was also convicted for possession of a firearm as well as ammunition.

Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lumka Mahanjana said that on May 19, 2019, a taxi businessman, Convency Lawrences Twalawa was at his home in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, with his four friends when Mtshali and two accomplices fired several shots at them. “Twala was shot and died on the scene, Kagiso Zachariah Rampou died in hospital while two other victims sustained gunshot wounds,” said Mahanjana. Mahanjana said Mtshali was arrested on March 24, 2022 at Vanderbijlpark Magistrates’ Court where he was appearing on unrelated matter facing a murder charge.

“During mitigation of sentence through his attorney, Mtshali asked the court to consider his age when imposing the sentence and further asked the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence. “However, in aggravation, prosecutor advocate Sipho Lalane, argued that Mtshali showed no remorse for his actions, he had ample time to change his mind while driving from Johannesburg to Bronkhorspruit but did not. He killed one of the deceased at the comfort of his home,’’ said Mahanjana. The prosecutor also read into the record the victim impact statements, where victims and families indicated how Mtshali’s crimes affected them. One of the victims had to undergo leg amputation because of the incident.

“When handing down the sentence, Judge Papi Masopa agreed with the State that Mtshali showed no remorse for his crimes. “Furthermore, he said courts are the only hope for society as this crime of contract murder is rife in the country therefore, courts must find a way to deal with them,’’ added Mahanjana. [email protected]