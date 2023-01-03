‘Unruly’ inmates subdued after blocking search operation at Boksburg prison cells

Pretoria - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says calm and order has been restored at the Boksburg Correctional Centre, in Gauteng, following a violent incident where a group of inmates “became unruly” and barricaded a sectional gate during a search operation. In a strongly-worded statement, DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the incident happened on Monday, as inmates retaliated to mandatory searches which are part of its festive season security operation.

“Boksburg Correctional Centre in the Gauteng Region is calm and order has been restored following an incident on Monday, 2 January 2023 where a group of inmates became unruly and barricaded a sectional gate during the searching operation. “This was in retaliation to a mandatory searching operation by the National Task Team of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), as part of its festive season security operation,” said Nxumalo. “DCS shall never hesitate to act with vigour in order to ensure that there is no dereliction from the core mandate of corrections.”

Department of Correctional Services says on Monday, a group of inmates became unruly and barricaded a sectional gate during a search operation aimed at removing contraband at Boksburg Correctional Centre, in Gauteng. File Picture: Sizwe Ndingane He said inmates attempting to undermine authority of the State “know fully of the consequences”. He added that his department “will never compromise” safety and security of other inmates, officials, members of the community and service providers. “Proliferation of mobile phones and other contrabands is a grave concern for the department and these have to be removed from our facilities. Some of the images circulating via social media platforms emanate from inmates, making a mockery of the correctional system,” said Nxumalo. “This is a clear indication that the few unruly inmates who sought to prevent the searching exercise, knew fully that they were hiding contraband in their cells. Credit must be given to correctional officials for conducting themselves in an orderly manner in spite of extreme levels of unbecoming behaviour and provocation by some of the inmates.”

Nxumalo said inmates involved in the fracas will be identified and corrective measures will be taken against them. “We remain committed to incarcerate inmates in a humane and secure environment. However, we will never tolerate undermining of the Correctional Services Act by unruly inmates hellbent on continuing to unleash terror to communities and officials through acts of crime even when they are under lawful custody,” he said. “There is a reason why the justice system removed some people from society for the purposes of rehabilitation. Hence, correctional centres shall never be a platform for people to entrench disrespect for the law and undermine the State.”

The Department of Correctional Services also expressed concern over “comical acts” recorded in videos shared online by inmates, captured through illegal cellphones “in an attempt to divert attention from deviant behaviour”. “We will remove these contraband without fear, and discipline those who possess and smuggle them to our facilities. The perpetrators have identified themselves through social media platforms and their action will assist in terms of the disciplinary processes,” said Nxumalo. “A full-scale investigation will be launched and the festive season security operation shall continue as per the schedule.”