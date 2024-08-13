‘Unsafe overtaking’: Another learner killed in Mpumalanga scholar transport crash, 26 other pupils injured

A collision involving a midibus, a bakkie and an articulated truck has left three people dead on the D2296 Road between Karino and Mbombela in Mpumalanga. The crash happened on Monday morning as the midibus was transporting learners who were travelling to various schools around Mbombela.

“The deceased are the driver and passenger of the bakkie and one learner from who was an occupant in the midibus,” said Moeti Mmusi, Mpumalanga spokesperson for the department of community safety, security and liaison. He said 27 people sustained injuries varying from slight to serious, and they were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Three travellers, including a learner, were killed in a horrific Mpumalanga crash including three vehicles. Picture: Supplied “The injured include the driver of the midibus and 26 learners,” said Mmusi.

Following the crash, the D2296 Road between Karino and Mbombela was temporarily closed. “Although cause of the crash is yet to be established through investigations, it is suspected that unsafe overtaking might have been the cause,” said Mmusi. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Jackie Macie has sent “heartfelt” condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Macie expressed concern over the number of crashes involving school learners. He said the crashes indicate that “there is a problem that needs to be dealt with urgently”. “We cannot continue losing young innocent people on our roads due to recklessness. This must just come to an end,” he said. Last month, six Mpumalanga learners died tragically after a bus transporting 30 pupils from Morelig Combined School in Wonderfontein, outside Middelburg, was hit by a train at a level crossing on July 31.