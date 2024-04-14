Unveiling the dark reality behind women who kill for insurance payouts

In the intricate tapestry of nature, the acts of survival often unfold in the most unexpected of ways. From the captivating dance of the praying mantis to the venomous strike of the scorpion, the animal kingdom presents a plethora of paradoxes, where love and death intertwine in a delicate balance.

Yet, perhaps nowhere is this paradox more profound than in the human realm, where the bond of love can sometimes transmute into an unthinkable act — the killing of one's own kin. Mulalo Sivhidzo (Netshisaulu), Rosemary Ndlovu, Agnes Setshwantsho and Analidia Dias Bella Dosantos are four women we discuss as we unpack the shocking truths behind women accused of committing familial homicides for insurance payouts. While Sivhidzo, Ndlove and Dosantos have been convicted and sentenced, Setshwantsho remains in custody as investigations continue. Mulalo Sivhidzo Netshisaula In 2010, she was found guilt for masterminding her husband, Avhatakali's murder back in 2006.

The court found that she recruited two other people to carry out the heinous crime. Avhatakali's charred remains were discovered in the boot of his vehicle. Netshisaula murdered her husband in order to inherit his estate. She was handed a life sentence and despite an appeal a few years ago, remains behind bars.

Mulalo Sivhidzo Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu She made headlines in 2018 when she was arrested for murder. In the court proceedings that followed, the world came to learn how the police officer was responsible for the deaths of six people, including her lover and other relatives and the attempted murder of her mother over a period of six years.

In that time, Ndlovu collected around R1.4million in life insurance policies. She is currently serving multiple life sentences. Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers

Agnes Setshwantsho In November last year, Setshwantsho was arrested on allegations that she orchestrated the deaths of her husband, niece and son to cash out on insurance policies. Earlier this month, police in the North West exhumed Setshwantsho's husband's remains in order to determine his exact cause of death, which was determined to be from natural causes. She remains in custody as investigations continue.

Their plan fell flat after police discovered text messages between Dosantos and the co-accused. She was sentenced to life imprisonment. Analidia Dias Bella Dosantos with her husband, Mark Buttle Picture: Supplied

So, why do they do it? University of KwaZulu-Natal criminologist, Professor Nirmala Gopal, said while cases of women killing for insurance purposes were not as frequent an occurrence when compared to other forms of crime, the motivation behind such actions can be multifaceted and complex. “Some possible reasons might include financial desperation, a desire for independence or freedom from an abusive relationship, mental health issues, manipulation by others, or a combination of these factors,” Gopal said. She explained that many women who commit murders for financial gain were facing significant financial stressors or difficulties.

“This could include mounting debts, unemployment, poverty, or struggles to meet ends,” Gopal said. “However, in a considerable number of cases, the perpetrator has a close relationship with the victim, such as a spouse, partner, family member, or friend. This closeness may provide the opportunity and access necessary to carry out the crime.” She said these individuals may have distorted thinking patterns or impaired judgement that leads them to see violence as a solution to their problems.

“Of note is that substance abuse, including alcohol and drugs, may also be a contributing factor in some cases,” said Gopal. “Substance abuse can impair judgement and increase impulsivity, potentially leading individuals to engage in violent or criminal behaviour they might not otherwise consider.” Speaking to IOL, South African Police Service criminal profiler Lieutenant Colonel Elmarie Myburgh, said female serial murderers were not common.

“The few I know of, many of them are not psychologically motivated as in the cases with men,” she said. Referencing Ndlovu’s case, she said the former police officer was a constable when she started committing the murders and was likely motivated by her salary at the time. “In her case, her motivation was greed,” Myburgh said.

“When you work with serial murderers, they have different psychological motivations and in some cases, this could be about power especially in the instance of a male serial killer. Rosemary’s case was definitely about money. She felt the money gave her more power.” Meanwhile, private investigator Rick Crouch said cases where people murder loved ones to cash out on life insurance policies are becoming more common. “These cases are becoming more and more common, we get a few a month where a person is suspicious that someone, usually a spouse or family member, has taken insurance out on them and they are now in fear of their life.” Crouch said. “We have had a few where the person had policies out on many more than one person.”

He said that while the policies are not only taken out by women, women do make up the majority of those who take out policies. Crouch said that insurance companies should enforce tougher laws when a person takes out an insurance policy for another. “I cannot believe that someone is able to take out a policy on your life without the insured being present and being required to sign the policy,” he said.