UPDATE: 21-year-old woman who landed in SA from Brazil has released over 110 drug bullets from her stomach

A 21-year-old South African woman who was arrested at the busy OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for drug trafficking, has so far released more than 110 drug bullets suspected to be cocaine. The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested the woman on Sunday and said she is the eleventh drug mule to be arrested at the airport in a period of two months.

On Monday, SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the drugs released by the woman were more than the average drug bullets that drug mules usually carry. ‘‘Police are urging people not to go to extreme lengths to risk their lives as this exercise can turn fatal. Police are also concerned on the involvement of young women in this type of criminality,’’ she added. A 21-year-old South African woman was arrested after she landed at OR Tambo International Airport on flight from São Paulo, Brazil with drugs in her stomach. Picture: SAPS Mathe said the drug mule was profiled and intercepted as she was arriving on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday morning, at around 9am.

“She was taken to a local hospital where an X-ray confirmed that she was having foreign objects in her stomach. She has already released a number of bullets from her body and is in police custody where police are closely monitoring the release of further drug bullets,” Mathe said at the time. The woman is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate Court on Tuesday. [email protected]