Update: Alleged extortionists, travelling in taxi, killed in shoot-out with police in Milnerton

Four alleged extortionists have been killed in a shoot-out with Western Cape police in the early hours of Friday morning. The SA Police Service (SAPS) Western Cape task team was following intelligence about wanted alleged extortionists which led them to the Milnerton area.

“Police reports indicate that as police followed the vehicle with suspects they came under fire from the occupants of the vehicle which led to police shooting back,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novella Potelwa. “This led to a shoot-out between the police and the suspects travelling in the minibus taxi.” Police said four suspects were shot dead and four others seriously wounded.

The wounded men, all from Cape Town aged 23, 30, 34 and 38, are under police guard at a medical facility. “Four firearms and rounds of ammunition were seized from the vehicle the suspects were travelling in.” Potelwa said the crime scene was still active and as police comb the crime scene and investigations continue further details are expected to emerge.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, who is at the scene said they were pleased that no police officers were injured during the shoot-out. In KwaZulu-Natal a number of suspects were killed in August following shoot-out with cops. These men were wanted murder and robbery suspects.