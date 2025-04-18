UPDATE: Death toll rises to six in N4 head-on collision near Machadodorp

The number of people who lost their lives in a head-on collision on the N4, involving a bakkie and an SUV between Belfast and Machadodorp on Thursday, has risen to six, the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said. Departmental spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said one of the injured victims succumbed to serious injuries while being treated at a hospital in Belfast.

IOL News reported that five people had died in the crash involving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a bakkie on Thursday afternoon. At the time, three other people were reported to have sustained serious injuries. Emergency services were called to the scene following the horrific crash.

“It is believed that the inclement weather may have caused this accident because it is rainy and wet, and motorists can’t see well on the roads,” Mmusi said. He appealed to motorists to adhere to road rules and drive safely amid the wet weather conditions. “Therefore, we continue to appeal to motorists to adhere to the rules of the road and drive safely amid the unfavourable weather conditions,” Mmusi said.

Traffic on South Africa’s major routes was expected to increase significantly from Thursday as motorists traveled to Easter weekend destinations. Historically, the Easter weekend is one of the most dangerous times on South African roads, with a high volume of cars, buses, and trucks traveling over a relatively short period. Motorists are urged to exercise patience in high-risk traffic zones, particularly during periods of peak congestion.