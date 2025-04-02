UPDATE: Five wanted cash-in-transit robbers killed in dramatic shootout with KZN police

Five suspected cash in transit robbers who were wanted for a string of cash in transit robberies in KwaZulu-Natal, including the one which happened on Monday, 31 March 2025 in KwaMashu, were shot dead during a shootout with police at Ridgeview near Chesterville on Wednesday afternoon. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the suspects were wanted for a heist that happened on Monday, 31 March 2025 in KwaMashu.

Netshiunda said police were conducting an intelligence-led operation and gathered information that the suspects were planning to commit another cash in transit robbery in the vicinity of the iLembe District in the northern parts of KZN. "Police visibility in the area disturbed the suspects' mission and intelligence located the suspects in Ridgeview. Police identified the suspects' vehicle and as they approached it, the suspects opened fire on the police and a shootout ensued," he said. He added that during the shootout, all five suspects died on the scene and four firearms were found in their possession.

"The suspects were from the Gauteng province and one of them is believed to be a kingpin who was behind several cash in transit robberies around the country. The operation continues in search of other suspects," said Netshiunda. On Monday, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the armed suspects accosted a cash-in-transit vehicle, stealing an undisclosed amount of money. "The guards sustained minor injuries."

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) boss Prem Balram said, according to reports, multiple heavily armed suspects travelling in two vehicles forcefully stopped the cash van. "The suspects attached explosives to the vehicle and detonated it in peak traffic. The heavily armed males robbed the security officers of their firearms and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. "They fired multiple shots from high-calibre weapons before they sped off in a white Ford SUV and a silver Toyota Corolla."

Balram said a member of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was on patrol in the nearby vicinity when he noticed vehicles travelling contraflow on the M25. "A motorist flagged the Reaction Officer down and informed him of the robbery in progress. The Officer requested additional backup as he approached the scene."