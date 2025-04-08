UPDATE: Four suspects shot dead during confrontation with Durban police

Four suspects were shot dead during a dramatic confrontation with police on the M4 Southern Freeway near the Old Airport South of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. ALS Paramedics said they responded to a shooting incident involving the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the suspects on Tuesday after 6pm.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS in attendance and the road closed off. Paramedics were shown to a vehicle where four men were found having sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies," said ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson. Jamieson said paramedics assessed the four men and it was determined that they all succumbed to the injuries and were declared dead on the scene. Jamieson further confirmed that police were not injured in the skirmish.

"At this stage the exact events are unknown, however, all necessary authorities were in attendance and will be investigating further," he added. Earlier, Jamieson said the M4 has been closed to traffic from the southbound lane just before the Merebank offramp. Meanwhile, KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the shooting but indicated that he didn't have all the details.

In another incident on Monday, four suspected robbers were killed in a deadly shootout with the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) in Alberton. EMPD spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said the suspects had allegedly robbed the Dog Box Liquor Store on Kritzinger Avenue in Verwoerdpark when they met their demise. Makgato said community members called EMPD officers who were patrolling the area.

The daring robbery unfolded in broad daylight, with five occupants of a silver Renault Triber making a hasty getaway towards the N3 north. Unbeknownst to the robbers, officers were hot on their trail. As the suspects joined the N12 and EMPD officers initiated a high-speed pursuit, determined to arrest the suspects. The suspects, apparently not ready to go down without a fight, opened fire at the pursuing officers. In a fierce exchange, police officers returned fire, leading to the tragic death of the suspects.

Makgao added that a fifth suspect sustained a leg injury and was promptly transported to Thelle Mokgoerane Hospital. [email protected] IOL News