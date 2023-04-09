UPDATE: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

Rustenburg -- A man, 28, accused of the murder of his girlfriend at Mbaula village in Limpopo, handed himself in to the police -- after his family intervened. He allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old girlfriend on Saturday at about 1:30am, and fled the scene.

"The suspect was later apprehended after intervention by his family who called the police while at his hideout in the bush and voluntarily handed himself," said Limpopo police spokesperson, Col Malesela Ledwaba. "It is alleged that the woman went to a local tavern and asked her boyfriend (suspect) to go home with her. "Upon arrival at the house, the couple apparently started to fight, which resulted in the victim being stabbed on the upper body with a sharp object."

He said the boyfriend aged 28, allegedly fled the scene into the nearby bushes. The police and members of the Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and subsequently found the woman lying in a pool of blood. She was declared dead at the scene. The woman was identified as Happy Nxumani of Majeje village.