UPDATE: Media cameras will be allowed back in court for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Pretoria – The media has been allowed back in court after Judge Tshifiwa Maumela, who is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa trial, instructed all media to leave the courtroom after a witness’ face was shown by one of the news channels. Maumela had ruled that Tumelo Madlala’s face should not be revealed during his time on the witness stand in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

However, on Wednesday one of the TV channels disobeyed the ruling. According to eNCA, cameras will be allowed back in the courtroom after the person who erroneously showed Madlala’s face was identified. State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi notified Maumela about Madlala’s face being shown on TV.

“We spoke to the representative of the consent media houses, they say there’s a camera person who feed to different media houses, so it appears the SABC camera person (is the one) who did this my lord,” said Baloyi. “Why did they do that, what was their explanation,” asked Maumela. Baloyi said they are still trying to establish the reason behind the camera person’s decision.

Maumela asked for a short adjournment to find the culprit, the person involved in showing Madlala’s face was eventually identified and it was realised that it was an error that Madlala’s visual was shown. Madlala was Senzo Meyiwa’s best friend and was present when he was murdered. In September, three broadcast media houses were asked to leave the courthouse over allegations they chased the same witness with cameras.

Baloyi at the time said Madlala was chased by members of the media with cameras wanting to take his photo. Baloyi said this had petrified and unsettled the witness, who had to be taken to a room. “While we support the coverage from the media, events from this morning are unacceptable.

“Intrusive, overbearing conduct by the media against the witness is a cause for concern.” Baloyi asked that the court reiterate guidelines. Maumela asked those media houses who were responsible to leave court proceedings and discuss the way forward with the court manager.

He said the media should not be above the law and especially if it affects people coming to give testimony. Five people have been charged with the murder of Meyiwa, who was killed in 2014 in Vosloorus. The trials continues on Thursday.