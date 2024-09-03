Update: Nine killed as bus veers off Van Rhyns Pass, Western Cape

A bus carrying at least 44 people veered off the Van Rhyns Pass on Monday afternoon, claiming the lives of nine people. On Tuesday morning Muneera Allie, spokesperson for Western Cape Department Mobility said nine people were confirmed dead and the rest taken to hospital.

Allie said the bus was believed to be carrying farm workers on their way to Ceres. She said both lanes were open to traffic but authorities were still on scene. The Department of Transport said the crash took place on the R27 close to Vredendal at around 5.30pm.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane said the crash involved a single passenger bus-type vehicle. “It is alleged that the bus was transporting 44 people of which six people were fatally injured.” He said the remaining passengers who sustained injuries were assessed on the scene.

“It is alleged that the driver of the bus collided with the side of the mountain slope after which the driver lost control and the bus rolled down the slope of the mountain.” Zwane said the precise cause of the crash is still under investigation. “The scene was attended to by [SA Police Service] SAPS Van Rhynsdorp.”

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police would provide an update on Tuesday. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation,” Swartbooi said shortly after the accident on Monday. “At this stage it will be irresponsible to share unconfirmed information prematurely. This office will at first day light reconsider its stance and share the information available.”

In KwaZulu-Natal a total of 21 people died in road crashes this past weekend. The deceased included six women who were travelling in a minibus taxi in the uMzinyathi District. According to the Department’s of Transport preliminary report, a single Toyota Minibus left the roadway, crashing into the guard rails, down an embankment, overturned and thereafter caught alight.

“Six female passengers, including the driver who was also female died on scene.” A total of 11 other passengers were taken to hospital for further care. A Grade 8 Michaelhouse pupil and both his parents also died, on the R622 Mooi River to Greytown Road on Saturday before 5pm. His younger brother was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.