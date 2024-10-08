UPDATE: Police arrest four more, including another cop for extortion in Milnerton

Eleven suspects, including eight police officers, are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on Wednesday on charges of extortion, business robbery and corruption. On Sunday, seven police officers attached to the Public Order Police (POP) were arrested while on duty for charges relating to extortion.

The group is alleged to have extorted money from Chinese business owners by demanding protection fees. Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said Provincial Detectives arrested a further four suspects. “The arrest of seven Public Order Police officials on Sunday evening, October 6 for extortion at two Chinese shops in Milnerton, led to the arrest of an eighth police officer, also stationed at Public Order Police late last night [Monday] in Harare. Members of Provincial Detectives also took three civilians, one male who is a former police officer and two females in for questioning relating to the same incident,” Traut said.

The seven arrested POP members are aged between 24 and 43. It is unclear what the ages of the latest four suspects are. “While the investigation is still under way, detectives are preparing the case docket for the suspects’ court appearance in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where they will face charges of extortion, business robbery, and corruption,” Traut said. Initially, Traut said It is alleged that the members, accompanied by a suspect in civilian clothes, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the two shops, allegedly as protection money. The incident was reported to police and members of the Anti-Corruption Unit and Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit detectives acted swiftly and apprehended the suspects,” Traut said.