Without divulging any details regarding the allegations over the death of a Gauteng man, retailer Shoprite stated that they would cooperate with the South African Police Services (SAPS). IOL initially reported that a 13-year-old boy who was accused of stealing a chocolate, had been locked in a cold store room, where he subsequently died.

However police have clarified that the victim is 33-years-old. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said Ratanda police have opened a case of assault common as well as an inquest docket. “This follows an alleged incident where two men accused of shoplifting were locked at the back of the store.

“One of the men, aged 33, during closing time complained of stomach aches, paramedics were called and he was declared dead on the scene.” It is alleged a 33-year-old man was accused of stealing a bar of chocolate from a Shoprite store in Ratanda in Heidelberg, south of Gauteng. When approached for comment, the supermarket chain extended its condolences to the victim’s family following their loss.

“The allegations are seen in an extremely serious light and the necessary steps will be taken pending the outcome of a full investigation. “We cannot comment on the details of the incident as it is a police matter, and the local South African Police Service (SAPS) should be contacted for more information. “We always give our full cooperation and provide all available information to the SAPS to assist their investigation.”