UPDATE: Woman who was allegedly kidnapped for ransom of R3,000 returns home

Thirty-year-old Zine Mtshayisa who was allegedly kidnapped soon after she left her place of work on South Beach Road in La Mercy in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon, has returned home. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said that Mtshayisa's relative arrived at the organisation's headquarters after she received news of the alleged kidnapping. She informed them that she and Mtshayisa live together in Hammonds Farm near Waterloo on the north coast.

"The kidnapped female usually boards a minibus taxi on the M4 in La Mercy, KZN after work but failed to return to her residence this afternoon. Mtshayisa made telephonic contact from her cellphone to a cousin in Umlazi. "She stated that she had been kidnapped and would be released if R3,000 was sent via e-wallet to her number," RUSA said. RUSA went on to say that Mtshayisa further stated that she was being held captive in a sugarcane field. The call was then disconnected.

"Her cousin thereafter received six threatening voice notes (details withheld) from the kidnappers demanding payment for Mtshayisa's release. Her relative in Umlazi approached a Warrant Officer from the SAPS RRPU (Rapid Rail Police Unit) for advice. The SAPS official advised the woman to register a criminal case at the local police station immediately." In an update, Mtshayisa reportedly returned to her residence later on Tuesday, according to RUSA. "Her cousin informed RUSA that Mtshayisa was awaiting a taxi on the M4 in La Mercy when two males in a red vehicle forced her into a vehicle and drove her to a cane field in Mount Moreland.

"They demanded R3,000 for her release, but stole her cellphone and wallet containing R150 after her family failed to pay the ransom. She thereafter walked home." In a similar case, Josh Sullivan, an American pastor, kidnapped by gun-wielding robbers during a church service in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape last week, has been rescued. According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks), Sullivan was held at a safe house in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha.