Upington police found R2 million drugs in a courier van

Rustenburg - Drugs with an estimated street value of more than R2 million have been seized in Upington, Northern Cape police said. "The Northern Cape Crime intelligence unit in Upington in conjunction with Upington Border Police intercepted a courier bakkie loaded with compressed dagga weighing 30 200 kg, crystal meth weighing 6 35 kg, 10 bundles of plants in Paballelo location in Upington on Friday, December 3, at about 14:00," spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana

He said the police acted on intelligence regarding the courier service bakkie which would be transporting a consignment of drugs to Upington. “The identified courier bakkie was spotted in Paballelo but the driver abandoned it and fled on foot when he realised that the police were on his radar. The suspect is still at large and the courier bakkie was confiscated," he said. In another incident, drugs with an estimated street value of R10 000 were seized in Barkly West on Saturday.

Capt Sergio Kock said the Barkly West crime prevention unit received information and pounced on an alleged drug dealer. “On Saturday, 4 December at about 10:30, police spotted the vehicle in Barkly West where it was stopped and searched. The suspect was found inside the vehicle with 120 mandrax tablets and 50g tik in his possession. “The total street value of the drugs is estimated at R10 000. The suspect will soon appear in the Barkly West Court soon, on charges of dealing in drugs,” he said.