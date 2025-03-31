Urgent Appeal: Pretoria journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner still missing after 43 days

Monday marked 43 days since Pretoria-based journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli went missing, and efforts have been intensified for the couple to be found. Earlier this month, IOL reported that in joint effort, the African Media and Communicators Forum and the National Press Club offered a reward of R50,000 for information that can lead to Ndlovu and Mdhluli being found.

The couple’s home in Mpumalanga was ransacked. In February, the couple was last seen leaving home in Mpumalanga in their white Volkswagen Citi Golf. On Monday, veteran journalist, communications specialist and chairperson of the African Media and Communicators Forum, Elijah Mhlanga told IOL that members of the media have remained positive, despite the difficult circumstances. As the search for missing journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli continues, the media community unites in hope, offering a R50,000 reward for information. “We remain positive about him being found, together with Zodwa. We have intensified the search for the couple and with each passing day, our anxiety is heightened,” said Mhlanga.

“Journalists and communicators who work with Aserie are very worried, across different platforms. We are holding hands as colleagues, praying for their return.” Mhlanga appealed to community members across South Africa to provide any information to police relating to the whereabouts of the couple. “We are still spreading the message. Someone somewhere knows something. Please report to the police,” said Mhlanga.

“The R50,000 reward for information remains in place for anybody who provides details that will result in the police making a breakthrough. We continue to pray for the families affected, especially the couple’s children.” Pretoria-based journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his wife Zodwa Mdhluli have been mission since February 18. Earlier this month, IOL reported that there has been growing despondency among media practitioners across Gauteng, after the disappearance of the journalist and his partner. Forensic crime investigator, Calvin Rafadi has volunteered to be part of the extensive search for the missing couple.

"I want to start by saying, as a forensic practitioner and as a University of Johannesburg's research associate, what I have done is, on a pro bono basis, I have taken the effort to engage with the family closely on this matter. In essence I am trying to plough back the skills," Rafadi told a media briefing in Pretoria earlier this month. Rafadi, with vast experience, has extensive contacts within the police and other law enforcement agencies which is useful in the investigations to track the missing couple. Contrary to previous reports, Rafadi said the two lovebirds were seen at their home at KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga before they vanished.

“When a person goes missing mysteriously like this, we check if there have been any ransom demands. There is no ransom being demanded. Police have checked if the phone is still on with no luck, the phone is off. “We have also checked if Sbu (Aserie) has made withdrawals from his bank account, there has been no activity. In fact, there is a salary he received into his bank account and it is still in the account. No one is holding him at ransom and trying to withdraw the money.” Rafadi said the financial reward raised by the National Press Club and the African Media and Communicators Forum is important in the extensive search for the couple.