Urgent manhunt for cash-in-transit robbers following daring heist

In a chilling reminder of the increasing danger surrounding cash-in-transit heists (CIT), armed robbers executed a brazen hit on Monday evening in Majakaneng, south of Brits in the North West province. The audacity of the criminals left local authorities in shock and the security personnel reeling after they were ambushed and injured during the incident.

The attack occurred on the N4 road, where a cash van carrying two security officers was targeted by a group of heavily armed men. According to police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, the attack involved at least three vehicles that surrounded the cash van, bringing it to a halt through a terrifying display of gunfire and explosives. "The van was blocked by a number of vehicles, and according to information received, an unconfirmed number of heavily armed suspects emerged and started firing shots at the cash van that came to a halt," Myburgh stated. During the clash, one of the security guards suffered serious injuries after being shot in the abdomen. Emergency services quickly transported him to a local hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. Despite the chaos, the assailants overpowered the crew, stealing their firearms before carrying out their brazen theft.

“The suspects used explosives to blow up the cash van, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash,” Myburgh elaborated. Their getaway was orchestrated through three vehicles, reportedly including a Mercedes-Benz, a Toyota Fortuner, and a Toyota Hilux. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) has launched a thorough investigation into the incident, though as of now, no arrests have been made. Authorities are diligently reviewing CCTV footage and conducting interviews in hopes of identifying the suspects and bringing them to justice. This spectacular heist has ignited serious concerns regarding the safety protocols surrounding cash transport operations in the region. As officials race against time to apprehend the robbers, the community remains on high alert, underlining the increasing prevalence of such brazen attacks.