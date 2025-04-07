Independent Online
Independent Online | News
Monday, April 7, 2025

Urgent manhunt launched as police recover stolen Kia Picanto in Limpopo

The white Kia Picanto, stolen in Gauteng, was found abandoned in Moime Village, Limpopo.

Image by: SAPS

Published 1h ago

Share

Police in Limpopo are searching for suspects following the recovery of a stolen white Kia Picanto that was found abandoned near a graveyard in Moime Village on Sunday.

The vehicle, which was stolen from Roodepoort in Gauteng, was tracked and located through a coordinated operation between the Mopani Tracking Team and Mopani Highway Patrol.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the vehicle had been reported stolen in March and was swiftly traced after the tracking company activated its system.

Working closely with the tracking company, members of the SAPS teams launched a targeted search operation that began in Burgersdorp Village within the Maake policing area.

“Through coordinated efforts and determination, the stolen vehicle was eventually found abandoned near a graveyard on the outskirts of Moime Village,” said Thakeng.

“The vehicle was recovered in good condition. At this point, no suspects have been arrested.”

The recovery marks a success for cross-provincial police collaboration, but authorities say the investigation is far from over.

 “A manhunt for the suspects is ongoing, and police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may lead to their apprehension,” Thakeng said.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

IOL News

