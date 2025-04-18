US Embassy commends SAPS for rescuing kidnapped American pastor in Eastern Cape

The United States Mission to South Africa has expressed its sincere appreciation to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for locating and rescuing Josh Sullivan, an American pastor who was kidnapped at gunpoint during a church service in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, last week. “We commend the swift, coordinated SAPS response, led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), in collaboration with the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, Anti-Gang Unit, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, and other partners,” the US Embassy in South Africa said in a statement.

The embassy said it is grateful for the police’s cooperation with the US Mission. “The US Mission remains committed to continued collaboration with South African counterparts to promote the safety and security of US citizens,” it said. Sullivan was kidnapped during an evening church service in Motherwell last week on Thursday, April 10.

According to police, four armed men stormed the service, abducted Sullivan at gunpoint, and stole two cellphones. The suspects forced Sullivan into his Ford Ranger, which was later found abandoned. He was held captive for five days before being rescued on Tuesday, April 15, following an intelligence-driven operation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks.

Sullivan was found unharmed at a house in Gqeberha. When police moved in, suspects seated in a vehicle opened fire on officers. However, the police retaliated, killing three suspects at the scene. IOL News previously reported that Sullivan’s mother posted a heartfelt message on Facebook after her son’s release.

“He’s home, my baby is free! Joshua was released earlier today!! He is home with Meagan and the kids. Praise God for His grace and mercy,” she wrote. “Thank you for your support and prayers. Please continue to pray for him, Meagan, and the kids and our family. Praise the Lord Jesus Christ.” In a separate letter, missionaries Mark and Amy Coffey shared the family’s gratitude and deep faith.