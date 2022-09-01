UWC’s tech boffin Taahir Patel uses tweets to pinpoint hijacking hot spots, and an app is on the way

Johannesburg - Taahir Patel, a computer science from the University of the Western Cape, is using Twitter data to develop a map that pinpoints hijacking hot spots. Patel, who was one of 45 computer science and engineering graduates who presented their findings at the Southern African Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference, hosted by Telkom, has successfully proved his theory and his work is being converted into a mobile app that will be used to inform the public about dangers on the road.

His development comes in the wake of a 14% increase in hijackings recorded countrywide in the last quarter, according to crime statistics released by Minister of Police Bheki Cele recently. “In the period between April and June 2022, 5 866 hijackings were reported across the country, making the risk of hijackings greater. But what if there was a way we could mitigate this risk (by) using a platform that people already trust?,” said Patel. Twitter is a social media platform that offers a constant flow of real-time information, so by using its stream of up-to-date data, Patel believes it is possible to visibly plot the occurrence of hijackings on a map that can be used to inform other users, notify emergency responders, and even help law enforcement create incident reports.

“The trick is knowing what Twitter data is relevant and what is simply a tweet. Aside from the character limit, Twitter does not have many restrictions, so it’s crucial that we put the right parameters in place to extract valid data,” he said. Patel has tested his theory through a combination of three machine-learning techniques which have helped him separate the topic “hijacking” from actual, relevant incident reports on Twitter. To his surprise, he says a complex technique called the multilayer feed-forward neural network technique achieved 98.99% accuracy in determining the validity of tweets as hijacking reports.

“The results of this technique were extremely encouraging and prove we can successfully use social media data to develop a map that indicates hijacking hot spots,” said Patel. The telecommunication conference was launched in 1997 and is a parallel development to the Telkom Centres of Excellence programme, which provides a platform for future industry leaders to present their research to current industry giants. The conference and the programme bring together academics, the telecommunications sector, and the government.

