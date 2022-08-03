Vehicles stolen in Pretoria recovered in Limpopo as anti-crime blitz nets 1 200 suspects

Pretoria – At least 1 218 suspects have been arrested across the Limpopo province in joint operations conducted by various police units for crimes including possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, illegal hunting, murder, attempted murder, rape, and fraud. Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said some of the suspects were arrested for crimes including possession and dealing in drugs, robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, contravention of the Immigration Act and possession of illicit cigarettes.

Police recovered several stolen vehicles, illicit cigarettes and unlicensed firearms during an anti-crime blitz across Limpopo province. Picture: SAPS “A total number of 7 830 counterfeit cigarettes sticks, 25 dangerous weapons, large quantity of dagga, drugs that included crystal meth, nyaope, 15 firearms, large quantity of liquor, 21 knives and five stolen or robbed vehicles were also seized during these operations,” Ledwaba said. Police also recovered one abandoned Nissan vehicle at Ga Masemola, after it was reported stolen during a house robbery incident which occurred last week at Thabampshe Village. Another stolen vehicle, a red Volkswagen Polo was found abandoned in the Dennilton policing area, following reports about a hijacked vehicle at the area on Saturday.

Police recovered several stolen vehicles, illicit cigarettes and unlicensed firearms during an anti-crime blitz across Limpopo province. Picture: SAPS "Members of Limpopo Highway Patrol in Waterberg arrested a 39-year-old suspect for possession of stolen vehicle that was reported at Phokeng SAPS during July 2022. He was also charged with bribery case after he tried to offer R4 010 to the police to release him," Ledwaba said. "Two more suspects aged 33 and 34 were arrested at Musina for possession of two stolen motor vehicles, a Toyota GD6 which was reported stolen at Silverton SAPS (Pretoria) and a silver Toyota Fortuner reported at Brooklyn SAPS (Pretoria) both during July 2022." Three suspects were arrested at Lebowakgomo on Sunday, for possession of an unlicensed firearm, dealing and possession of illicit cigarettes and bribery.

Police recovered several stolen vehicles, illicit cigarettes and unlicensed firearms during an anti-crime blitz across Limpopo province. Picture: SAPS In another incident, members of Limpopo Flying Squad arrested one suspect at Mall of the North, after he was found in possession of stolen motor vehicle. Allegedly, the vehicle was reported stolen at Lyttelton SAPS in Pretoria. On Saturday, police at Groblersdal arrested another suspect for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle which was reported stolen in July at Erasmia SAPS in Pretoria. IOL