Verulam man who ploughed into school pupils, appears in court on drunk driving charges

KwaZulu-Natal police said a 42-year-old man has been arrested after he ploughed into a group pupils in Verulam on Tuesday afternoon. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the man was charged with reckless and negligent driving and drunken driving.

“The charges are related to an incident in which four minors, aged between seven and nine, were knocked down by a vehicle on Tuesday, October 8. “They sustained mild injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention.” Netshiunda said the man is appearing in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they responded to the incident which took place outside Redcliffe Primary School on Redcliffe Drive. “The 42-year-old man was apprehended by Reaction Officers while fleeing the scene on foot. A bottle of Klipdrift brandy was recovered in the vehicle. Picture: Rusa “According to witnesses, the white Opel Corsa bakkie lost control and ploughed into a group of children who were waiting to be uplifted after school.

“Four pupils from Grade 1 to Grade 3 sustained moderate injuries and were expedited privately to a local clinic.” He said Rusa officers also received information that the man had discarded a firearm while fleeing. “A search was conducted and a replica firearm was recovered in a church yard.