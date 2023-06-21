Veterinary clinic employee arrested for embezzling R3.5m from her company

Durban - A former veterinary clinic finance officer has been arrested for allegedly embezzling millions from her employer. Lana Nell, 45, was arrested this week by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (better known as the Hawks’) Gqeberha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for fraud dating back to 2018.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said it is alleged that during the period between January 2018 and February 2023, Nell embezzled an exorbitant amount of cash from her employer, a Veterinary Clinic in Humansdorp. “The theft was suspected when one of the suppliers complained about late payment,” Mgolodela said. “The matter was reported to the Hawks for probing in February 2023.”

Mgolodela said “expert investigations” by the Hawks confirmed the theft of more that R3.5 million. “Which is reported to have been transferred into Nell's account for over a period of five years, resulting in her arrest on 20 June 2023.” Nell made her first appearance in the Humansdorp District Court on Tuesday.

She was remanded in custody and is expected to apply for bail on June 26. In another incident this week, 54-year-old Nomonde Mirranda Cowa, a former official at the Ngqushwa Local municipality was arrested for accommodation fraud dating back 13 years. It is alleged that during 2010 and 2011 R790,000 was paid to various Bed and Breakfast accommodations after submission of claims to the travelling agency for services not rendered.