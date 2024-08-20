‘Victim-blaming is never acceptable’: OUT LGBT Well-being condemns queerphobic reactions to Clement Hadebe murder

One of South Africa’s oldest gay rights and well-being organisations has expressed deep concern and anger over the murder of Clement Hadebe, a young member of the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as the queerphobic victim-blaming that has emerged in response to their death. Hadebe from Madadeni in Newcastle, was shot multiple times and found dead at a bed and breakfast in Johannesburg on August 12, hours after being taken there by a stranger he met over drinks at Kwa Mai Mai Market in downtown Johannesburg.

It is believed that the man, who was unaware of Clement's gender identity or sexual orientation, took him to the B&B under the false impression that Clement was a woman, IOL reported. According to OUT LGBT, which specialises in the well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community and the hate crimes they face, there was something wrong in society when social media suggested that Clement was somehow responsible for his own death. Some have claimed that the suspect may have believed Clement was a cisgender woman and felt "deceived" upon learning otherwise.

Disturbingly, some social media users have even justified the suspect's actions, claiming it was a "reasonable" response to discovering Clement's gender identity or sexuality. "Victim-blaming is never acceptable," said Sibonelo Ncanana, Civil Society Engagement Officer at OUT LGBT Well-being. "The idea that LGBT+ people are 'hiding' who they are when they are simply being themselves is deeply concerning. Our identity is not something that requires disclosure."

Ncanana emphasised that much of the information about Clement’s case remains speculative. “Even if the suspect was unaware of Clement's LGBT+ identity at first, this can never justify violence. Clement did nothing wrong by being their authentic self.” OUT LGBT has called on the public and the media to stop perpetuating harmful victim-blaming narratives, urging them to focus on condemning what is a suspected hate crime.

The organisation also highlighted the dangerous impact of queerphobia in society, which often leads to such tragic outcomes. "We extend our deepest condolences to Clement's family and loved ones during this difficult time," said Ncanana. OUT LGBT Well-being has pledged to closely monitor the investigation and urged law enforcement authorities to ensure that justice is served for Clement.