Victims assaulted by police’s VIP Unit have been found, IPID investigates assault charges

The victims of an assault by members of the police's VIP Unit have been identified. In the viral video the officers are seen armed with rifles kicking the victims and dragging one of the men.

On Monday afternoon, police issued a statement distancing itself from the conduct and behaviour depicted in the video, saying the behaviour did not align with the values and code of conduct of the SA Police Service adding that they were looking for the victims. In a statement early on Tuesday morning, the police’s Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the victims who were travelling in a VW Polo have been successfully traced. “The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe,” said Mathe.

In the video, a group of heavily armed officers are seen alighting from two black BMW X5s before they allegedly drag a man, before assaulting him. The one victim is laying on the road unable to move without any shoes on, while the younger victim cowers from the assault. They do not retaliate to the continuous assault.

Shortly after the attack the police officers jump back into their luxury vehicles before speeding off. Mathe said the police officers involved have also been identified and would be subjected to internal processes. “Management of the SAPS views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident.”

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has condemned the behaviour of these members. “Members of the SAPS are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner. Such action cannot be condoned regardless of the circumstance,” said Masemola. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Robbie Raburabu confirmed they were investigating assault charges against the police officers.