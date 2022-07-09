Victims attend parole hearing of Zephany Nurse’s kidnapper

Johannesburg - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that the parole hearing of Zephany Nurse’s kidnapper took place on Friday, with the Solomon and Nurse families in attendance. Levona Solomon, 52, has served six years of the 10-year sentence she received in 2016 for kidnapping three-day-old Zephany Nurse from her mother’s bedside at the Groote Schuur Hospital in April 1997 and changing her name to Miché Solomon.

Zephany was discovered 17 years later by her biological younger sister, who attended the same high school as her. DNA tests revealed Zephany’s true identity after her father contacted the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) after his daughter informed him of the striking resemblance between herself and Zephany. Levona Solomon’s parole hearing by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) involved the victims of the kidnapping, who were invited to participate. Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo said: “In following the procedure, the CSPB ensured that the victims were given an opportunity to offer a statement of impact which outlines how the offence may have affected them, a statement of opposition, which may include reasons why an offender should not be placed on parole or a recommendation on possible conditions to be applied when a placement is granted.

“The CSPB deemed it necessary for Levona Solomon to undergo further interventions as part of her rehabilitation path. In law, the discretion to grant parole or a further profile lies with the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (except in cases involving lifers).” A decision was taken that Solomon would have to undergo further assessments by specialists under the employ of Correctional Services, as well as a victim offender dialogue process for the purposes of restorative justice. “Solomon’s profile will have to be submitted again in the month of July 2023. (It’s) critical to highlight that the decision of the CSPB is influenced by the offender’s response to development and treatment programmes associated with rehabilitation, the existence and quality of support systems in the community, the probability of re-offending, and the risk the offender may pose to the community at large and also the risk to the complainant,” said Nxumalo.

