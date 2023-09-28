The case against the eight VIP officers accused of assaulting a driver and passengers on the N1 earlier this year, has been postponed. Independent Police Investigate Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, said the eight appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and the matter was remanded to November 9.

"The matter was remanded so that an Identity parade can be held so that the victims can be given a chance to identify their alleged perpetrators. The postponement will also give the investigators the opportunity to conclude some the investigations that are still outstanding," Raburabu said. He said an identity parade has been tentatively scheduled for October 18. Meanwhile, the victim in the matter, L’vaughn Fisher, is expected to file court papers for a civil claim of R1.15 million.

Action Society's Ian Cameron said the amount that will be claimed in civil court consists of past hospital and medical expenses, future hospital, medical and related costs of R100,000 and general damages of R1 million for pain, suffering, inconvenience, disability, loss of amenities of life, physical scarring, disfigurement, emotional disturbance, shock and psychological trauma. A screenshot of the video that went viral on social media of the SAPS VIP Protection assault. The video of the harrowing incident has since been shared thousands of times on social media. It shows a group of heavily armed men alighting from two black BMW X5s. The men can be seen dragging Fisher from the side of the vehicle and assaulting him. Two passengers, who have since been identified as military trainees, were also assaulted at the side of the road while Fisher lies motionless on the ground.