VIP Protection officers still free men: Ipid explains when arrests can be effected

Police have yet to make an arrest in connection with ongoing investigations into the assault of three SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members at the hands of guards from the SAPS VIP Protection Unit. Speaking to IOL, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, confirmed that charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, pointing of a firearm and malicious damage to property were opened at the Sandton police station, however, he said arrests can only be effected after investigations have been concluded.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told eNCA that police management was now addressing the members' "unacceptable behaviour and conduct" as part of their internal disciplinary processes. They have since been served with issued with intent to suspend letters. She explained that, in line with labour procedures, the officers will have the opportunity to give reasons as to why they should not be suspended under the circumstances.

"Their representation will be considered and it will be communicated with them," Mathe said. Meanwhile, the driver in the attack has spoken out following the ordeal. L’vaughn Fisher, a member of the SANDF, said he was struggling to open his swollen jaw and was in pain from the bruises on his head and face after he was hit with an assault rifle.