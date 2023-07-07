VIP Protection Unit officers implicated in N1 assault taken off Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail

Initially police said six officers had been served with notice to suspend letters, now that number has been moved up to eight.

Heavily armed VIP Protection Unit officers caught on camera assaulting three SA National Defence Force members have been pulled from Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protection detail.

It is understood that the officers are now office-based pending the outcome of the investigation.

Speaking at a media briefing this week, SAPS Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, explained in detail the process the police was undertaking in their investigation.

"In the past, we undertook processes where members were suspended for eight hours or 12 hours but the courts found us at fault for doing that so immediate suspension becomes problematic. We are sticking to what's there in the disciplinary regulations and follow processes properly," he said.