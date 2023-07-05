While there are a number of investigations under way into the circumstances around the recent VIP Protection Unit brutal assault caught on camera, the Automobile Association and Arrive Alive have raised questions around the excessive force used by the police officers. In the viral video which has caused a national furore, a group of heavily armed guards are seen alighting from two black BMW X5s before assaulting three men who were dragged out of a blue VW Polo with firearms drawn before being beaten and kicked on the side of the N1 highway in Joburg.

The heavily armed VIP officers, some of whom had their handguns and assault rifles drawn, have since been confirmed to be attached to the security detail of Deputy President Paul Mashatile. They are caught on camera allegedly assaulting the three men, who have since been revealed to be SANDF soldiers. The assault is so brutal that the driver appears to lose consciousness as he lay motionless as the side of the highway after being kicked in the head. The officers get back into their vehicles and drive off.

The incident which happened on the N1 highway, near Sandton has created a stir on social media, with political parties and advocacy groups calling for swift action. Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Police Directorate (Ipid), confirmed on Wednesday that they had opened assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm charges against the SAPS VIP protection officers. Police also on Wednesday confirmed that the officers had been served with letters stating an intent of suspension by their employer, the SAPS.

Speaking to IOL, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, explained that the officers had not yet been suspended as they would be afforded an opportunity to make their case about why they should not be suspended. Mathe said this formed part of the internal SAPS disciplinary process, while the Ipid, was leading the criminal investigation. Reacting on the force allegedly used by the officers, non-profit org Arrive Alive said: “An investigation should also focus on whether such excessive force and perceived lack of self-control and sound judgement meet the competency required to be entrusted with firearms!"

An investigation should also focus on whether such excessive force and perceived lack of self-control and sound judgement meet the competency required to be entrusted with firearms! https://t.co/Sj3E0h0wjQ #ArriveAlive #Crime #RoadRage #VIPProtection #FirearmSafety… pic.twitter.com/tXyHV5oa7h — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) July 4, 2023 A screenshot of the video that’s gone viral on social media of the SAPS The Automobile Association CEO, Willem Groenewald, said they raised concerns about the blue light brigade and the threat they pose to road users last year. He described the brigades' attitude as "aggressive towards other drivers, often pushing them off the road".