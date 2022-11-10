Visible Policing? Free State cops slammed for looking on as crowd loots liquor truck

Pretoria - A trending video of police officers casually watching a crowd of people looting a heavy truck laden with crates of liquor has been met with shock and disappointment. Shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist and journalist Yusuf Abramjee, the video shows a long truck, which had seemingly been involved in a crash and had become immobilised.

A marked SAPS vehicle, with “Glen Visible Policing” written on it, is on the scene, with two cops in uniform nonchalantly interacting with some of the looters. Some of the looters can also be seen walking away with crates of liquor, while some are loading the booze into parked vehicles. Free for [email protected] pic.twitter.com/OUludyONx9 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 9, 2022 The person recording the video, from a moving car, calls out for the police to intervene.

“I wanna put this on the news. This is gonna be on the news. Look at the f*#ing police looking, allowing it. Look at that …” the person in the moving car shouts. Unmoved, the policewoman at the scene hears the person and turns to look at the person recording the video. She makes hand gestures while holding some papers in her right hand. While there was no official statement yet from SAPS on the incident, IOL understands the Glen police station is in Free State province and not to be confused with Protea Glen in Gauteng.

One Twitter user, Tumelo, responded to the video: “Police watching looters and not acting. SAPS what’s happening? Masemola and Cele act on these police at the scene of the beer truck accident”. Police watching looters and not acting. SAPS what’s happening?Masemola and Cele act on these police at the scene of the beer truck accident. — Tumelo (@Tumelo41871817) November 9, 2022 Another user, Muvhoni reacted: “With SAPS we are not protected criminals do as they wish”. With SAPS we are not protected criminals do as they wish — Muvhoni (@NthatheniE) November 9, 2022 Another user Melikhaya commented: “What the officer will do without backup? Let the hunt begin”.

What the officer will do with out back up? Let the hunt begin 😄 — melikhaya gwabile (@M_Gwabile) November 9, 2022 Other Twitter users argued that the two police officers were outnumbered by the crowd and there was nothing they could do to stop the looting. Earlier this year, IOL reported that a truck ferrying alcohol was petrol-bombed on the N1 near De Doorns in an effort to derail it and then loot its luggage. A short video clip posted on social media showed people looting the truck, which was resting in the emergency lane with its front on the road.