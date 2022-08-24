Visually impaired woman, 67, dies after rape ordeal in her home

Pretoria – The Nelspruit Sexual Offences Court has convicted and sentenced Steven Raymond Mkhabela, 32, from Chweni Trust in KaBokweni to 22 years of direct imprisonment for raping a visually impaired pensioner. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Monica Nyuswa said on November 28, 2015, the woman was sleeping at her place when Mkhabela entered the house and raped her.

“The following morning, the victim went to her neighbours half naked, reported the rape ordeal and the police were alerted,” Nyuswa said. “The identity of the accused was unknown (to the raped woman) due to her poor eyesight. The accused was linked to the offence through DNA after he was arrested in another rape case.” Nyuswa said the accused was arrested, denied bail, and kept in custody until the finalisation of the trial.

“Sadly, the victim passed away due to ill health, and the state had to proceed without her evidence. Regional Court Prosecutor, Magda Marais, led testimony of a first report, a forensic nurse and a family member who took care of the victim after the incident happened,” Nyuswa said. “The statement of the deceased victim was also handed in terms of Section 3(1)(c) of the Hearsay Act 45 of 1988. The state addressed the court that the victim in this matter, who had a visual impairment challenge and was a pensioner should have been treated with dignity and respect addressing the court to impose a suitable sentence.” Magistrate Vanessa Joubert took into consideration the time the accused spent in custody and sentenced him to 22 years of direct imprisonment.

The NPA in Mpumalanga has welcomed the conviction and sentence. The provincial NPA said the lengthy sentence sends a strong message that “violence against women and children is seen in a very serious light by our courts”. IOL