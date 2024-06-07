Volkswagen Polo stolen in Tshwane months ago, intercepted and recovered at Rakgoadi, Limpopo province

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by the police in Limpopo after he was found in possession of a Volkswagen Polo which was reported stolen at Cullinan, east of Tshwane. The man was arrested within the Rakgoadi policing area near Motetema in the Sekhukhune District on Thursday.

“The suspect was arrested by the members of SAPS Rakgoadi while performing crime prevention duties. The officers followed the suspicious silver Volkswagen Polo without registration numbers to the local filling station,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen at Cullinan police station in February 2024.” Police in Limpopo arrested a 25-year-old man after he was allegedly found driving a Volkswagen Polo that was stolen in Tshwane. Picture: SAPS The man who was behind the steering wheel when the vehicle was intercepted on Thursday alleged that he bought the car from a certain man in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has saluted the alert police officers who arrested the driver and recovered the stolen vehicle. The motorist is currently in police custody and will appear before Motetema Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a charge of possession of stolen property. Earlier on Friday, IOL reported that police in Limpopo have also arrested a 36-year-old man after he was found driving a Toyota Fortuner stolen in Gauteng, heading towards Beitbridge port of entry.

Ledwaba said the popular sport utility vehicle, which is white in colour, was stolen on election day, May 29. A 36-year-old man will appear before the Seshego Magistrate's Court in Limpopo after he was found driving a Toyota Fortuner that was stolen in Pretoria. Picture: SAPS The vehicle was intercepted and recovered in Limpopo on Thursday. “The provincial anti-smuggling task team in Limpopo conducted a successful operation, intercepting a 36-year-old male suspect who was en route to Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border post,” said Ledwaba.