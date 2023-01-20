Volvo stolen in Gauteng recovered in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - Police and private security companies in Mpumalanga have recovered a stolen Volvo station wagon which was reported stolen in Elsburg, in Gauteng. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the vehicle was reported stolen in August, and it was recovered on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“According to information received, APN Security's Snipr camera identified the vehicle that was sought on the R23 Standerton/Johannesburg Road enroute to Standerton,” said Mohlala. The security company’s armed response team was dispatched, and they managed to pull over the Volvo at one of the filling stations in the Standerton CBD. A Volvo vehicle, which was reported stolen Ekurhuleni last year has been recovered in Standerton, Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS “It is alleged that two suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene, trying to evade the arrest. The suspects' efforts were fruitless as the security personnel gave chase and cornered them immediately,” said Mohlala.

“Police responded quickly and effected an arrest on the scene, hence the vehicle was also confiscated. “The strong partnership that involves the SAPS, APN and Kasselman security (companies) is always determined to bring crime to zero in Standerton.” Mohlala said further investigation will be conducted to establish whether the detained suspects were not involved in other criminal activities.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has applauded the team work displayed by police and security companies in Standerton. Earlier this month, police in Standerton recovered a white Toyota Etios, valued at around R85 000, which was stolen in Centurion, Pretoria, five years ago. “The police crime intelligence unit in Standerton gathered information and employed the services of Standerton K9 to conduct an operation,” Mohlala said at the time.

Story continues below Advertisement

The investigation led police to a house in Meyerville, in Standerton, where the suspicious vehicle was spotted. Mohlala said when police officers arrived at the house, a “possible suspect” fled the scene. An investigation of the vehicle, which had no registration plates, revealed that it was stolen in Centurion, in Pretoria, Gauteng, in May 2018, said Mohlala.