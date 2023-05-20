Pretoria - Police in Tzaneen, Limpopo, have arrested three men aged between 25 and 35 after they were allegedly found in possession of two unlicensed firearms with ammunition and a suspected stolen vehicle.
Police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the trio were arrested on Thursday.
“The police have acted swiftly, responding to the information received about a suspicious motor vehicle at a shopping centre in Tzaneen.
“Upon arrival, the police noticed a white Volkswagen Tiguan motor vehicle with registration numbers of both Gauteng and Limpopo province with three male occupants,” Ledwaba narrated.
He said the vehicle was “tactically approached” and searched by the police officers.
LOOK: Another Toyota Prado stolen in Gauteng intercepted by police in Limpopo
Million rand Toyota Land Cruiser hijacked in Delmas found parked in a woman’s yard in Ekurhuleni
PICS: Woman arrested in Limpopo while driving hijacked Toyota Prado towards Zimbabwe
Man driving stolen Ford Ranger Wildtrak, insists he was only taking it to car wash
“Police found two firearms, 27 live ammunition and two magazines hidden inside the vehicle. The three suspects were arrested and further investigations revealed that the car was reported stolen at Roodepoort in Gauteng province,” said Ledwaba.
Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has police officers “for removing illegal firearms from wrong hands”.
“These firearms might have been used to harm innocent lives,” said Hadebe.
The three arrested suspects are scheduled to appear before the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.
In another incident earlier this month, police in Mokopane, also in Limpopo, arrested two suspects aged 34 and 38 for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle - a Toyota Prado, and bribery.
At the time, Ledwaba said the SUV was reported stolen in Brooklyn, Tshwane.
“According to information, the police received information from a tracking company about a vehicle that was reported stolen at Brooklyn, Gauteng province. They swiftly reacted to the information that led to the suspected vehicle that was spotted at Mokopane South.
“They tactically approached the vehicle and stopped it. Upon searching and testing the vehicle, they confirmed that it was indeed reported stolen in May 2023,” said Ledwaba.
IOL