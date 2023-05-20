Pretoria - Police in Tzaneen, Limpopo, have arrested three men aged between 25 and 35 after they were allegedly found in possession of two unlicensed firearms with ammunition and a suspected stolen vehicle. Police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the trio were arrested on Thursday.

“The police have acted swiftly, responding to the information received about a suspicious motor vehicle at a shopping centre in Tzaneen. “Upon arrival, the police noticed a white Volkswagen Tiguan motor vehicle with registration numbers of both Gauteng and Limpopo province with three male occupants,” Ledwaba narrated. Police in Limpopo pounced on a VW Tiguan which was occupied by three men carrying firearms. Photo: SAPS He said the vehicle was “tactically approached” and searched by the police officers.

“Police found two firearms, 27 live ammunition and two magazines hidden inside the vehicle. The three suspects were arrested and further investigations revealed that the car was reported stolen at Roodepoort in Gauteng province,” said Ledwaba. Police in Limpopo pounced on a VW Tiguan which was occupied by three men carrying firearms. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has police officers “for removing illegal firearms from wrong hands”. “These firearms might have been used to harm innocent lives,” said Hadebe.

The three arrested suspects are scheduled to appear before the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. In another incident earlier this month, police in Mokopane, also in Limpopo, arrested two suspects aged 34 and 38 for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle - a Toyota Prado, and bribery. At the time, Ledwaba said the SUV was reported stolen in Brooklyn, Tshwane.