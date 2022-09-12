W Cape cops seize home- made gun in Delft stop-and- search operation

Durban – Police in the Western Cape have seized a home-made firearm during an arrest in Delft at the weekend. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said as part of ongoing Operation Restore efforts to combat gang violence and robberies, police conducted a stop-and-search when they nabbed the man.

Story continues below Advertisement

Twigg said the man was expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. He added that Western Cape detectives arrested 508 wanted suspects during the past week on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, sexual offences, and burglary. Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile thanked those involved with the tracing operations and effecting the arrests.

Meanwhile, two men were killed in a shoot-out in Goodwood on Sunday. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said emergency teams responded to a shooting incident in Gunners Circle. “Reports indicate that a cash-in-transit robbery had taken place at a warehouse in Epping. Multiple suspects were chased by the SAPS, resulting in a shoot-out in Goodwood. Medics assessed the scene and found that six suspects were shot after opening fire on the police,” Herbst said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said two of the suspects, both adult males, sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on the scene. Herbst added that two other suspects were found in a critical condition, and another two sustained moderate injuries. “The wounded suspects – all adult males – were treated on the scene by Netcare 911 paramedics and once stabilised were transported by ambulance to hospital. Police are investigating further,” Herbst said.

Story continues below Advertisement