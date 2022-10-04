W Cape policeman who allegedly killed girlfriend because she didn’t answer her phone indicted to High Court

Durban - An SAPS constable charged with the murder of his girlfriend made an appearance in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Richard Smit faces charges of murder, attempted murder and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Smit is alleged to have killed his girlfriend Natasha Booise, 32, on January 2. According to State indictments, Smit and Booise had been in a relationship at the time of her death. On the day of the incident, Booise was in the company of her family.

They were walking on Main Road in Piketberg. Smit, who was employed as a Constable at Piketberg SAPS, was travelling in a blue Renault. He had two other women in his car.

The State alleges that Smit stopped his vehicle to talk to Booise and demanded to know why she had not answered her phone and pulled her hand. It is alleged that a verbal altercation ensued and Booise managed to get away. “While she was walking away from the accused, he proceeded to fire several shots in her direction,” the State alleges.

He also attempted to shoot at Roslin Kaaiman. Kaaiman ran to a nearby petrol station. The State will argue that Smit followed Kaaiman and pointed his State firearm at her.

Smit was arrested after the incident and a blood sample was taken. A blood alcohol report was later obtained. According to post mortem results, Booise died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. According to Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Smit was indicted to the Western Cape High Court and the matter was adjourned to November 25 for a pre-trial conference.