Wanted CIT robber arrested in Alberton, four years later

Rustenburg – A suspected cash-in-transit robber was arrested and a vehicle stolen in Marikana was found in his possession. The 34-year-old man was wanted for cash-in-transit robbery and murder, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) said.

Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo, said a multidisciplinary team executed two warrants of arrests at residential premises in Brackendowns, Alberton. “The suspect has been sought for a cash-in-transit robbery and murder which occurred at Letsitele in June 2018 and another cash-in-transit (robbery) that occurred in April 2018 at Burgersfort. “During the arrest, a Nissan Navara which was reported stolen in Marikana last month, a laptop, cellphones, a number of vehicle tags, and face value registration documents which were reportedly stolen in Mmabatho earlier this year were seized,” Nxumalo said.

The man appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property. “After the court appearance, he will be transported to Limpopo province where he will be formally charged on the two cash-in-transit robberies and murder,” Nxumalo said. In a separate incident, the Hawks in Limpopo said a Lephalale-based businessman, Desta Wonore Ortibo, 48, appeared in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on Monday, following his arrest last Friday by the Hawks for dealing in counterfeit goods.

Boxes of fake yeast were recovered at a shop in Lephalale, Limpopo. Picture: Hawks Captain Matimba Maluleke said the Intellectual Property Rights division of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation Unit, in collaboration with brand representative Adams and Adams, assisted by the Lephalale K9 Unit and Waterberg Highway Patrol members, conducted a search-and-seizure operation at a supermarket in Lephalale on Friday. "The team seized several boxes containing counterfeit Gold Star Yeast worth over R20 000. “The sting operation to address counterfeit goods dealings in the province started on Wednesday and Thursday last week in Dennilton, Marble-Hall, Nebo and Jane Furse where five shops were raided and six alleged counterfeit goods dealers were arrested.”

