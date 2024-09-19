Wanted fugitive Michael Lomas accused of R1.5 billion Eskom fraud, extradited and lands in SA on Friday

The South African Police Services (SAPS) have confirmed that Michael Lomas a fugitive wanted in connection with fraud and corruption at Eskom is being extradited back into the country. National Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Lomas will arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning at 9am.

Lomas who faces allegations of fraud and corruption at power utility Eskom amounting to almost R1,5 billion was arrested in London in 2021. Mathe said an extradition order was granted in August 2024. Lomas will arrive in SA accompanied by SAPS Interpol SA and will be handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks).

Police said Lomas is an ex-Eskom employee and is wanted in connection with the alleged fraud and corruption that took place between 2008 and 2018 at Kusile Power station. IOL previously reported that Lomas was arrested on 15 April 2021 in London and granted hefty bail of £100, 000 (R1.7 million in April 2021), and he further submitted an additional surety of £250,000 (about R4.3 million in April 2021). “He allegedly manipulated contracts and was previously arrested, when he got bail he fled the country to the United Kingdom,” explained Mathe.