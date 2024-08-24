WANTED: Hawks launch manhunt for CIT suspects

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) has launched a manhunt for three wanted suspects for attempted murder, possession of prohibited firearms as well as ammunition, and possession of explosives which occurred on August 5, 2024. The Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the suspects were part of the gang of cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects who were gunned down by cops earlier this month during a shoot-out.

The incident took place in Town Two, Khayelitsha. The suspects, Cassiem Isaac Feni, 37, Tebogo Simon Maluke, 51, and Avuyile Mjongwana, 23, are wanted. “It is reported that on August 5, 2024, members of the Hawks together with Crime Intelligence (CI), Special Task Force acted on information received which was followed up on a foiled cash-in-transit (CIT) heist that was to take place. Preliminary investigation identified an address in Town Two in Khayelitsha as being a residence where the suspects were conducting their planning.

“Information was operationalised which resulted in a shoot-out between the suspects and the police within the residence. The shoot-out led to eight suspects being fatally wounded and five suspects being arrested,” Hani said. At the scene, seven AK 47 rifles, two R5 rifles, four other types of firearms, three improvised explosive chargers, and numerous magazines filled with rounds of ammunition were seized. Following the shoot-out, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde welcomed the arrest of the suspects.

Winde said he was deeply concerned about the calibre of weaponry the suspects were armed with. Anyone who can identify the suspects or knows their whereabouts is requested to contact the Investigating Officers, Captain Swan at 082 469 2164 or Sergeant Hlatshaneni at 082 479 6265. [email protected]