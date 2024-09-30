WANTED: Hawks on the hunt for alleged online dating scammer

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) in the Western Cape seeks the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect. The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said investigators need assistance in locating a suspect named Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno.

“Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno is wanted for a matter which involves allegations of fraud, perjury, and identity theft,” Hani said. This case is being investigated by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team. Further information revealed there is a warrant of arrest out for Abinokhauno for failure to appear in court for a ongoing matter.

“Furthermore, it is reported that Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno is also on trial and facing charges of fraud and contravening Sec (4) of POCA 121 of 1998 (money laundering) in that he allegedly defrauded female victims via online dating scams, and thereafter failed to appear before the court. A warrant has been authorised for his arrest,” Hani said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno is requested to contact the Investigating officer Colonel De Wee at 082 463 3696. In a separate incident, the suspects who were caught transporting R1.7 million worth of drugs from Gauteng to Cape Town made a brief appearance in the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court.