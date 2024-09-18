WANTED! KZN police are searching for alleged extortionist known as ‘Putin’

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a string of extortion cases in which he is allegedly terrorising business people in and around the Mariannhill area in Durban. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a warrant of arrest has been issued for Linda Hlengwa who also goes by the name “Mjinja” or “Putin”.

In addition to extortion cases, police said Hlengwa is wanted in connection with cases of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. “Hlengwa was arrested on July 20, 2020 after he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Ukuthula Street in St Wendolins in Mariannhill and was released from custody, pending ballistic results. “Since then, he has ignored summons to appear in court to face his charges. A warrant of arrest was issued by the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on September 9, 2024.”

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of Linda Hlengwa to contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Gwala on 079 889 9733 or make use of the crime stop number 08600 10111. In another incident, last week, three suspected criminals were killed in a shoot-out with KZN cops in three separate incidents. Police said the suspects were wanted in connection with murder, hijacking and cash-in-transit heists.