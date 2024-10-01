WANTED: Manhunt launched for cash-in-transit robbers

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) has launched a manhunt for a group of suspects involved in a cash-in-transit robbery which took place in Du Noon, Cape Town last year. The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said the gang of suspects perpetrated the cash-in-transit robbery at business premises at the Stables in Du Noon.

The incident took place on December 4, 2023. “Preliminary reports indicated that the gang made off with one firearm, a magazine as well as rounds after holding up a security cash truck. A crew member was fatally wounded during an ensuing shoot-out between the robbers and the security detail escorting the cash truck. One of the 10 suspects being sought. Photo: Hawks “More than 10 suspects were involved in the heist. The team is investigating a case of armed robbery and murder. The suspects are still at large and being sought,” Hani said.

The suspects face charges of armed robbery and murder. One of the suspects involved in the cash-in-transit heist in Du Noon. Photo: Hawks The Hawks are appealing to anyone with information that could assist in solving the crime to come forward and contact the investigating Officer Sergeant V van Reenen at 082 411 2391. The public is urged to come forward with information. Photo: Hawks In a separate incident, the Hawks have also launched a manhunt for an alleged online dating scammer.

The suspect being sought is Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno. The suspects being sought by the Hawks for the cash-in-transit heist in Du Noon. Photo: Hawks “Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno is wanted for a matter which involves allegations of fraud, perjury, and identity theft,” Hani said. Further information revealed there is a warrant of arrest out for Abinokhauno for failure to appear in court for an ongoing matter.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno. Photo: Hawks “Furthermore, it is reported that Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno is also on trial and facing charges of fraud and contravening Sec (4) of POCA 121 of 1998 (money laundering) in that he allegedly defrauded female victims via online dating scams, and thereafter failed to appear before the court. A warrant has been authorised for his arrest,” Hani said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Innocent Aleokhai Abinokhauno is requested to contact the Investigating officer Colonel De Wee at 082 463 3696. [email protected]