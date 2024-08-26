‘Wanted murder suspect’ in hospital under police guard following shoot-out with KZN cops

KwaZulu-Natal police said a foreign national, allegedly linked to a murder, was shot and wounded in a shoot-out with cops on Sunday. The foreign national was being sought by police for a murder he allegedly committed in Esikhaleni in August 2023.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the man was in hospital under police guard after he sustained a gunshot injury during a shoot-out with police at Madlankala area in Esikhaleni. “Police gathered intelligence that the suspect was hiding at a residence in Esikhaleni and when police entered his residence, the 52-year-old suspect fired several shots at the police.” He said police retaliated and the suspected criminal was shot and wounded.

“No police officer was injured during the shoot-out.” He said suspect was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition. “When physically fit, the suspect will appear in court to face charges of murder, attempted murder of police officers and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.”

A number of suspected criminals have been killed in shoot-outs with police in the province during the month of August. In one of the incidents two suspects linked to a series of murders and robberies in KwaZulu-Natal were killed in a shootout with cops in the Thembeni area in KwaDukuza Police also recovered firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash.