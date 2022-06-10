WANTED: R100k reward leading to arrest of suspect deemed ‘armed and dangerous’

Cape Town - Police in the Western Cape are offering a R100 000 reward for any information that leads to the successful arrest and prosecution of Yanga Endrey Nyalara. Police previously offered a R50 000 reward.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nyalara, 30, also known as Bara is wanted for a number of serious and violent crimes perpetrated in Khayelitsha and Cape Town, dating back to 2016. According to provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk there is a possibility Nyalara is hiding out in the Eastern Cape or another part of the country. Police in the Western Cape are searching for Yanga Endrey Nyalara aka Bara on an array of charges including murder. Photo: SAPS The investigating officers are eager to get in contact with anyone who may know of his whereabouts.

“Warrants for his arrests have been issued and Brigadier Makhaya Mkabile (082 222 6744), Colonel Leon Hanana (082 522 2281), Lieutenant Colonel Bonginkosi Libala (082 411 2042) and Lieutenant Colonel Victor Norman Galant (082 469 1539) are eager to come in contact with any person who can shed light on Nyalara’s whereabouts,” van Wyk said. Nyalara’s crime spree started in 2016 when he got involved in a business robbery. Police say he is also wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of unlicensed firearms - crimes which were allegedly committed between 2018 and this year, in Khayelitsha.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police said Nyalara is also wanted for a cash-in-transit robbery which was perpetrated in Libode in the Eastern Cape in 2018. “He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. A cash reward of R 100 000 is offered for information from the public which may lead to the successful apprehension of Yanga Nyalara,” van Wyk said. Police have assured that all information received on Nyalara from the public, will be dealt with in the strictest confidentiality.

Story continues below Advertisement

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the investigating officers or Crime Stop on 08600 10111, alternatively make use of the police’s mobile app MySAPS. [email protected] IOL