‘Wanted’ siblings arrested for allegedly paying Kruger National Park rangers for info to aid poachers

Pretoria – The Hawks in Mpumalanga have arrested Martin Prince Lekhuleni, 37, and his sister Eunice Lekhuleni, 24, who were circulated by the elite crime fighting unit earlier this week as wanted individuals. The siblings, who were wanted on charges of money laundering in connection to payment of Kruger National Park field rangers in exchange for tactical information, handed themselves in to police.

“The suspects handed themselves in, after they were published on media as sought by the Hawks for money laundering. The two fled during the arrest of the nine other suspects, Maluleke and Ubisi families during a multidisciplinary integrated takedown operation ‘Blood Orange’ in the early hours of 2 December 2022,” said Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. “Further financial investigation revealed money flow in and out of the accounts of the suspects. It is alleged that the Lekhulenis paid money into the accounts of the field rangers and their families as gratification for tactical information in Kruger National Park to assist poaching syndicates.” The siblings were arrested after handing themselves in to police. They were immediately charged and appeared before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

“Eunice Lekhuleni was released on R5 000 bail and her case was postponed to 27 January 2023 for further investigation. Martin Prince Lekhuleni was remanded in custody and his matter was postponed to Monday, 19 December 2022 for a formal bail application,” Sekgotodi said. “Anyone with further information on the investigation is urged to contact the Hawks investigating officer, Colonel Danie Hall on 071 481 3281.” IOL