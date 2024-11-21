WANTED: Suspect sought for murder outside popular Durban nightclub

Police are searching for a man who has been charged for a murder outside a Durban nightclub in 2020. On Thursday, KZN police said a warrant of arrest has been issued for Jonas George Tsautse.

The 33-year-old has been charged with the murder of Meluleki Mbewana,32. Police said Mbewana was gunned down on September 23, 2023, outside a popular nightclub in Sydenham. “Reports indicate that both the suspect and the victim were leaving the night club when an argument ensued,” said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

“The suspect then (allegedly) shot the victim and drove off. A murder case was opened at Sydenham police station for investigation.” Nethsuinda said Tsautse handed himself over to the police and was charged accordingly before appearing in the Durban Magistrate’s Court where he was granted bail. “He was due to appear before court on February 22 2024 for trial but he absconded.

“His current whereabouts are unknown and a warrant of arrest was issued by the Durban Regional Court.” Police have urged anyone who may have information about the suspect to contact Captain Thabethe on 082 458 5549 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. This week in the Eastern CApe police are searching for Manelisi “Maneli” Matoto who is allegedly linked to two murders in the Nelson Mandela Bay District.