WANTED: Suspects sought by Hawks for liquor store robbery

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) in the Free State has appealed to the public to assist in locating suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at a bottle store in Heilbron. The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the matter is being investigated by detectives attached to the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit.

“Detectives are looking for two men in the pictures to assist in an ongoing robbery investigation,” Mohobeleli said. The robbery took place on Saturday, September 21, 2024. “Four armed suspects targeted security personnel who were collecting cash at a liquor store in Heilbron. They took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a white VW Polo and a white BMW,” Mohobeleli said.

The Hawks urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call Hawks detective Captain Christian Mochesane on 071 481 2546. Information will be handled with strict confidentiality. In a separate incident, three men accused of copper cable theft were sentenced in the Koppies Regional Court on charges of possession of suspected stolen property. Phumlani Mgezi, 38, Lunga Mazwi, 26, and Lebohang Mahapa, 42, were arrested by members of the Kroonstad SAPS Highway Patrol who were conducting patrol duties in October 2022.

A white Toyota Quantum with occupants were pulled over and officers discovered Transnet copper cables worth more than R500,000. The group was arrested on the spot and has been in custody since their arrest. Mgezi, Mazwi, and Mahapa were sentenced to four years direct imprisonment. [email protected]